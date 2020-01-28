

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday, 3M Co, (MMM) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020 and said it will cut about 1,500 jobs as part of a restructuring.



3M said it initiated a restructuring that will reduce approximately 1,500 positions, spanning all business groups, functions and geographies.



On a pre-tax basis, 3M took a restructuring charge of $134 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company expects annual pre-tax savings of $110 million to $120 million, with $40 million to $50 million in 2020.



3M also announced a new global operating model that was implemented on January 1, 2020. The new operating model further aligns its four business groups - Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer - with its customers and go-to-market models.



Under the prior model, area and country teams that comprised 3M's International Operations organization were responsible for setting priorities in their regions.



The company noted that all of its international employees will now report into the business groups and functions they are part of, and 3M no longer has an International Operations organization.



To support 3M's new operating model and ensure cross-functional efficiency, the company has made enhancements to its business group support functions.



These include consolidation of manufacturing, supply chain and customer operations into a new Enterprise Operations organization; a newly formed global Corporate Affairs organization focused on advancing and protecting the company's brand and reputation; and realignment of all existing corporate functions to drive more effective operations across geographies.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, 3M initiated its outlook for earnings in a range of $9.30 to $9.75 per share. The company expects its full-year organic local-currency growth in the range of flat to 2 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of per $9.61 share for the year on revenues of $33.65 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



3M also said that Julie Bushman, Executive Vice President of International Operations, has announced her intention to retire, effective April 1, 2020, after serving for 36 years at the company.



Prior to her current role, Julie led 3M's Safety and Graphics business group, business transformation and IT and was on the original leadership team that implemented Lean Six Sigma at 3M.



