

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) agreed to sell its Omaha packaging plant to Graphic Packaging International (GPK), a provider of packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, for $40 million.



Quad/Graphics expects to close the sale on or about January 31, 2020, and will use proceeds from the sale to reduce debt.



In 2020, Quad plans to expand its packaging operations in the Dominican Republic, adding a 30,000-square-foot addition, as well as new equipment including two presses, a die cutter and a folder-gluer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GRAPHIC PACKAGING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de