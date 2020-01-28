

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fear of Corona virus is badly hitting oil and other commodities. The economic announcements might overshadowed by economic announcements such as Durable Good Orders and Comparable store sale.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading positive.



Initial trend on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 147.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 21.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 80.50 points.



The U.S. major averages showed a steep drop at the start of trading on Monday and remained firmly negative throughout the session. The Dow tumbled 453.93 points or 1.5 percent to 28,535.80, the Nasdaq plunged 175.60 points or 1.9 percent to 9,139.31 and the S&P 500 slumped 51.84 points or 1.6 percent to 3,243.63.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for December will be announced at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, while it declined 2.0 percent.



Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were up 5.3 percent.



Standard and Poor's Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for November that tracks monthly changes in the value of residential real estate in 20 metropolitan regions, will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.4 percent, unchanged from October.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence report for January will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 127.8, while it was 126.5 in the prior month.



Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 5, while it was down 5 in December.



Two year floating rate note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET, while seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Pfizer Inc. reported 13 percent decline in its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share to $0.55 from the prior year. Adjusted income declined 17 percent year-over-year to $3.11 billion. Fourth-quarter revenues were $12.7 billion, down 9 percent year-on-year.



Xerox Holding Corp. recorded a surge in fourth quarter earnings to $1.17 per share from $0.37 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.33 per share. Revenue for the quarter was slightly down at 2.44 billion, compared to $2.498 billion in the prior year. Looking ahead to 2020, the company expects Adjusted earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 and revenue decline of around 4 percent at constant currency.



Asian stocks fell on Tuesday. Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.



Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average ended down 127.80 points, or 0.55 percent, at 23,215.71, while the broader Topix index closed 0.60 percent lower at 1,692.28. Australian markets tumbled. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 96 points, or 1.35 percent, at 6,994.50, after seeing its biggest intra-day drop so far this year earlier in the day. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 104.80 points, or 1.45 percent, to 7,098.40.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 30.26 points or 0.52 percent, the German DAX is gaining 48.48 points or 0.37 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 34.53 points or 0.47 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 66.01 points or 0.62 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.47 percent.



