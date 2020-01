BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Standard and Poor's Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for November will be issued at 9.00 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for a growth of 0.4 percent, unchanged from October.



Ahead of the data, the greenback advanced against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1008 against the euro, 109.02 against the yen, 0.9729 against the franc and 1.3011 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX