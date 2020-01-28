

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.73 billion, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $2.07 billion, or $5.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $948 million or $2.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $4.13 billion from $3.80 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $948 Mln. vs. $828 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.49 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q4): $4.13 Bln vs. $3.80 Bln last year.



