

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is tipped to hold steady at 1.7 percent on year and rise from 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent on quarter. The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean is called unchanged at 0.4 percent on quarter and up 1.5 percent on year - down from 1.6 percent in Q3. The weighted median is called steady at 1.2 percent on year and is tipped to add 0.4 percent on quarter, accelerating from 0.3 percent in Q3.



Japan will see January results for its consumer confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 39.5 - up from 39.1 in December.



Singapore will provide December figures for producer prices; in November, prices were down 0.9 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year.



The Philippines also will see December PPI figures; in November, prices were down 0.3 percent on month and up 0.5 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China remain closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holiday.



