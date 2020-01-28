

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $99.11 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $187.15 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $3.79 billion from $4.14 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $99.11 Mln. vs. $187.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q4): $3.79 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.



