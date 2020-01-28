Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 985334 ISIN: US29476L1070 Ticker-Symbol: EQR 
Tradegate
27.01.20
08:00 Uhr
74,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,32 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,50
75,50
28.01.
75,00
75,50
28.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL74,50-1,32 %