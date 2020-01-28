

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $20.99 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $19.11 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.8 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $305.34 million from $303.21 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $23.8 Mln. vs. $22.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $305.34 Mln vs. $303.21 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.63 - $4.85 Full year revenue guidance: $1.205 - $1.240 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OSI SYSTEMS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de