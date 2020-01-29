Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907550 ISIN: US1011211018 Ticker-Symbol: BO9 
Tradegate
27.01.20
15:45 Uhr
128,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,00
129,00
28.01.
128,00
129,00
28.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOSTON PROPERTIES
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC128,00-0,78 %