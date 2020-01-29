Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DK5Y ISIN: US0491642056 Ticker-Symbol: W8W 
Frankfurt
28.01.20
15:46 Uhr
21,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,200
21,600
28.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC21,4000,00 %