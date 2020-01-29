

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Digital camera maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported that its net income attributable to the company for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 decreased 50.5% to 125.1 billion yen from last year. Net income per share was 116.91 yen for the year, down from 234.08 yen in the prior year.



Annual operating profit decreased 49.1% to 174.7 billion yen from the prior year.



Net sales for the year decreased 9.1% year on year to 3.59 trillion yen.



Looking ahead for 2020, the company projects full-year consolidated net sales to be 3.70 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 3.0%; operating profit of 230.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 31.7%. It expects annual net income attributable to the company of 160.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 27.9%.



