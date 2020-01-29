

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence rose for the fourth month in a row in January, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The economic confidence index increased to 97.1 in January from 96.5 in December.



The latest reading is the highest seen in at least a year.



The latest improvement was led by stronger morale in the services, retail and construction sectors.



The consumer confidence index remained unchanged at 58.8 in January.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale fell to 106.4 in January, while the confidence index for services increased to 95.2.



The confidence measures for retail trade and construction sectors increased to 105.0 and 78.9, respectively, in January.



