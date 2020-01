BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone broad money supply grew at a slower pace in December and private sector credit growth accelerated, data from the European Central Bank showed Wednesday.



The broad monetary aggregate, M3 increased 5 percent in December from last year, but slower than the 5.6 percent rise in November. The narrow measure, M1 growth slowed to 8 percent from 8.3 percent in November.



Credit to euro area residents rose at a steady pace of 2 percent, while that to general government declined 1.8 percent.



Annual growth of credit to private sector increased 3.4 percent, following a 3.2 percent rise in November. Likewise, adjusted loans to the private sector increased 3.7 percent after rising 3.6 percent.



Meanwhile, growth in loans to non-financial corporations eased to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent.



