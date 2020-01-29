Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884437 ISIN: US8552441094 Ticker-Symbol: SRB 
Tradegate
29.01.20
11:00 Uhr
78,92 Euro
-1,44
-1,79 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,29
79,32
11:26
79,17
79,41
11:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION78,92-1,79 %