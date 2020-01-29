

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate fell in the October to December period and also dropped in the whole year 2019, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate eased to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent in the three months to September. The rate was 3.5 percent in the three months to November.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, climbed by 2.1 percentage points from the previous quarter to 12.2 percent.



The number of unemployed totaled 155,000 in the three months to December. In 2019, the annual average unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than that in the previous year. The number of unemployed decreased by 12,000 persons to 160,000.



The number of employed totaled 4.52 million in the October to December period, which was 38,000 more than the same period a year ago. The number of employed was an annual average 4.512 million, which was 43,000 persons more than the previous year.



