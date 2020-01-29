Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTQA ISIN: US8545021011 Ticker-Symbol: SWF 
Tradegate
29.01.20
12:35 Uhr
151,02 Euro
+0,12
+0,08 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,84
153,62
12:58
151,22
153,80
12:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC151,02+0,08 %