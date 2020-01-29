

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $296.1M, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $254.0 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $339.0 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $4.15 billion from $3.90 billion last year.



Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $339.0 Mln. vs. $325.8M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.40 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $4.15 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year.



