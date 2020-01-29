Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850354 ISIN: US0536111091 Ticker-Symbol: AV3 
Tradegate
24.01.20
08:01 Uhr
119,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AVERY DENNISON CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVERY DENNISON CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,00
119,00
14:40
118,00
119,00
14:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVERY DENNISON
AVERY DENNISON CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVERY DENNISON CORP119,000,00 %