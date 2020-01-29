

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $162.5 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $97.1 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $146.5 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.77 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $146.5 Mln. vs. $132.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.73 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.



