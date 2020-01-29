

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):



-Earnings: -$1.01 billion in Q4 vs. $3.42 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.79 in Q4 vs. $5.93 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.53 billion or -$2.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.47 per share -Revenue: $17.91 billion in Q4 vs. $28.34 billion in the same period last year.



