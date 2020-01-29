

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $32 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $406 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $2.82 billion from $3.04 billion last year.



Corning Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $406 Mln. vs. $539 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.82 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CORNING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de