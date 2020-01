ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined at a slower pace in December, data from Istat showed Wednesday.



Producer prices in domestic market decreased 3.1 percent annually after easing 3.6 percent in November. This was the sixth consecutive decline in prices. In the foreign market, prices were up 0.4 percent.



Overall producer prices slid 2.1 percent on year versus a 2.6 percent decline a month ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices in the domestic market remained flat, following a 0.3 percent decrease. Overall producer prices also remained unchanged on month.



In the whole year of 2019, overall producer prices gained 0.2 percent. Prices were flat in the domestic market and gained 0.4 percent in foreign market.



