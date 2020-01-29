

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP, CP.TO) initiated adjusted earnings growth and revenue ton miles growth guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings to grow between high single-digit to low double-digit compared to 2019 adjusted earnings of $16.44 per share. It also projects mid-single digit volume growth, as measured in revenue ton miles (RTMs).



