

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. is set to offer no-cost 'Know Your Numbers' heart health screenings at its MinuteClinic, CVS's retail medical clinic, as part of its commitment to the American Heart Association's (AHA) 'Go Red for Women' movement during American Heart Month.



The screenings will be available on select Thursdays in February at MinuteClinic locations across the U.S. The clinics are located inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores in 33 states and the District of Columbia.



The free heart health preventive screening, supported by TYLENOL, can be availed by consumers by visiting their local MinuteClinic on February 6, 13, and 20. This will enable consumers to learn the five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease.



The clinic will provide health numbers for total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. The clinic will screen, assess, treat and monitor these conditions, and educate patients about potential life style changes.



The free screening can be availed by downloading the voucher and bringing a print copy or showing the voucher on mobile phone for you to scan at the MinuteClinic registration kiosk.



'Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, which puts people at increased risk for major health problems including heart attack and stroke,' said Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health, and national volunteer chair for Go Red for Women.



CVS MinuteClinic noted that nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, yet most women don't know their personal health numbers that are critical to determining one's risk.



EMMY Award-Winner and New York Times best-selling author Susan Lucci, who is a national ambassador for the AHA's Go Red for Women movement, is also teaming up with CVS Health to raise awareness about women's heart health in February. She herself narrowly missed a heart attack in 2018.



Additionally, customers can also support life-saving cardiovascular research and education with a gift of heart health donation of $1, $3 or more at CVS Pharmacy or online to the AHA through February 22.



