

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $128.74 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $116.03 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $423.22 million from $405.06 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $128.74 Mln. vs. $116.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $423.22 Mln vs. $405.06 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

