Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902888 ISIN: US88162G1031 Ticker-Symbol: TT6 
Stuttgart
29.01.20
17:19 Uhr
81,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,62 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TETRA TECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETRA TECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,00
81,50
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TETRA TECH
TETRA TECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TETRA TECH INC81,00+0,62 %