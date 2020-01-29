

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $47.31 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $42.00 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $614.02 million from $553.36 million last year.



Tetra Tech Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $614.02 Mln vs. $553.36 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 to $0.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $580 to $630 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $2.4 to $2.6 Bln



