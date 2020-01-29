

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$5.4 billion, down from NZ$5.98 billion in November. Exports are pegged at NZ$5.7 billion, up from NZ$5.23 billion a month earlier. The trade balance is tipped to show a surplus of NZ$100 million following the NZ$753 million deficit in the previous month.



Australia will provide Q4 numbers for import and export prices. Import prices are expected to rise 0.4 percent on quarter, unchanged from Q3. Export prices are tipped to fall 5.2 percent after rising 1.3 percent in the three months prior.



Malaysia will see December figures for producer prices; in November, prices were up 1.3 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth HKD385.44 billion and exports were at HKD359.27 billion for a trade deficit of HKD26.17 billion.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.



