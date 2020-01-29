

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Legg Mason Inc. (LM):



-Earnings: $74.8 million in Q3 vs. -$216.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.83 in Q3 vs. -$2.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Legg Mason Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.2 million or $1.03 per share for the period. -Revenue: $753.9 million in Q3 vs. $704.3 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LEGG MASON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de