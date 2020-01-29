Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868079 ISIN: US5249011058 Ticker-Symbol: LGG 
Tradegate
27.01.20
21:34 Uhr
35,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGG MASON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGG MASON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,200
36,400
22:31
36,200
36,400
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEGG MASON
LEGG MASON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGG MASON INC35,200-0,56 %