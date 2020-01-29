Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Tradegate
29.01.20
21:59 Uhr
527,60 Euro
+13,30
+2,59 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
561,20
564,60
22:50
526,20
527,60
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TESLA
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA INC527,60+2,59 %