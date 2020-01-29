

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $105 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Tesla Motors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $386 million or $2.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $7.38 billion from $7.23 billion last year.



Tesla Motors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $386 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.38 Bln vs. $7.23 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de