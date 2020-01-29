Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 879100 ISIN: US4364401012 Ticker-Symbol: HO1 
Frankfurt
29.01.20
15:34 Uhr
49,200 Euro
+0,800
+1,65 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLOGIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,400
50,000
22:31
49,600
49,800
21:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOLOGIC
HOLOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOLOGIC INC49,200+1,65 %