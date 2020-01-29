

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $386.1 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $98.6 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $163.9 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $850.5 million from $830.7 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $163.9 Mln. vs. $156.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $850.5 Mln vs. $830.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 - $0.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $770 - $780 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.63 - $2.67 Full year revenue guidance: $3.238 - $3.268 Bln



