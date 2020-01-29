Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891466 ISIN: US2254471012 Ticker-Symbol: CR6 
Tradegate
29.01.20
21:01 Uhr
46,695 Euro
-0,790
-1,66 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,990
46,360
22:31
45,890
46,190
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CREE
CREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREE INC46,695-1,66 %