

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has named John Forsyth as president. Jason Rhode will continue as the company's chief executive officer. The company said, as president, Forsyth will assume a broader role in day-to-day business operations, while leading the company's product development teams and continuing to drive product line strategies.



Forsyth most recently served as chief strategy officer, responsible for driving Cirrus Logic's product strategy for low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions. He has more than 20 years' experience in embedded technology.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIRRUS LOGIC-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de