

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) said, for 2020, the company projects core FFO of $1.48 to $1.54 per share. Net income per share is projected in the range of $0.92 to $1.14 per diluted share.



For the fourth quarter of 2019, core FFO was $0.38 per share, compared to $0.35, last year. Net income was $0.23 per share, compared to $0.18, prior year.



The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash distribution on its common stock of $0.235 per share, or $0.94 per share on an annualized basis. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020.



