Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 729700 ISIN: DE0007297004 Ticker-Symbol: SZU 
Xetra
29.01.20
17:35 Uhr
14,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,68 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,800
15,000
29.01.
14,800
14,950
29.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUEDZUCKER
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUEDZUCKER AG14,900+0,68 %