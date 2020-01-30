

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) Wednesday said it has inked a deal with Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) to explore and test a variety of drone delivery use cases.



The use cases would examine unmanned aerial vehicles within business-to-business operating models.



The initiative to explore drone deliveries will begin in 2020 and will focus on testing the transport of essential healthcare products by UPS to customers of Henry Schein, a provider of healthcare solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners.



'It is exciting to see Henry Schein come aboard this groundbreaking program,' says Scott Price, UPS chief strategy and transformation officer. 'Healthcare and life science logistics are strategic priorities for UPS, and the testing of this drone program is a testament to the value organizations are seeing in this dynamic technology.'



'Our customers rely on us to provide an exceptional experience with the ultimate goal of providing patients quality care,' said Gerry Benjamin, Henry Schein executive vice president and chief administrative officer. 'As we scale our current capabilities, we are exploring new solutions to address the unique logistics challenges in healthcare. We are pleased to work with our long-time healthcare partners at UPS to advance the exciting capabilities that drones offer to shorten the time and distance between essential medical supplies and patient care.'



