

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial holding company, reported Thursday that nine-month net loss attributable to shareholders was 101.29 billion Japanese yen, compared to last year's profit of 251.47 billion yen.



Loss per share were 30.03 yen, compared to 75.65 yen a year ago.



Loss before income taxes was 62.05 billion yen, compared to profit of 272.98 billion yen last year.



Total revenue declined 8.5 percent to 1.34 trillion yen from 1.58 trillion yen a year ago. Net revenue fell 27.1 percent from last year to 815.52 billion yen.



