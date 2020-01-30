

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics manufacture, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 increased 21.85 billion yen or 27.5% to 101.27 billion yen, from the previous year. Earnings per share were 279.51 yen up from 219.00 yen in the previous year.



Operating profit increased 56.6% to 94.86 trillion yen, from the prior year.



But, sales revenue for the nine-month period decreased by 1.4% to 1.20 trillion yen, from the prior year. Sales revenue of the Electronic Devices Group decreased due to the impact of the economic slowdown in China and inventory adjustments, which more than offset the increase in sales revenue from, among others, the contribution of M&A in the Industrial & Automotive Components Group.



Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2020, the company now expects attributable profit of 117 billion yen or 323.02 yen per basic share, operating profit of 118 billion yen, and sales revenue of 1.625 trillion yen.



Previously, the company expected annual attributable profit of 125 billion yen or 345.21 yen per basic share, operating profit of 140 billion yen, and sales revenue of 1.70 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

