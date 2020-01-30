

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported gross inflows for the fourth quarter of 3.98 billion pounds, a growth of 1% from last year. Net inflows was 2.44 billion pounds compared to 2.60 billion pounds.



Gross inflows for the year was 15.10 billion pounds, 4% lower than prior year. Net inflows for the twelve months was 8.99 billion pounds. Closing funds under management was at 117.0 billion pounds, up 22% since the beginning of the year.



Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said: 'Although uncertainties remain for the UK, the Parliamentary majority following the General Election in December provides for longer-term political stability.'



