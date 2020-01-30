

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) issued a performance update for the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019. Total portfolio income and non-income cash was 44 million pounds compared to 26 million pounds of portfolio income and non-income cash, last year.



Adjusting for items, pro-forma September 2019 net asset value increased to 253.0 pence per share, after payment of the interim dividend. This is a 5.9% increase from the 30 September ex-dividend NAV.



3i Infrastructure said the Group is on track to deliver its dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 9.20 pence per share. The full year dividend is expected to be fully covered. The Group is expected to exceed the total return objective of 8% to 10% per annum over the medium term, for the current fiscal year.



