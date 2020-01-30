

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys Plc., reported that its fourth-quarter copper production rose to 80.9 kt from 77.9 kt last year.



Gold production for the quarter grew to 55.3 koz from 48.4 koz in the prior quarter.



But, quarterly Silver production was 886 koz down from 933 koz in the previous year.



Full year gold production rose by 10% to 201.5 koz from the prior year, due to high grades at Bozshakol and Bozymchak.



