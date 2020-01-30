

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Thursday, the Federal Employment Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data. The number of people out of work is forecast to rise 5,000 in January after increasing 8,000 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the franc, it dropped.



The euro was worth 1.1017 against the greenback, 119.92 against the yen, 1.0695 against the franc and 0.8482 against the pound as of 3:50 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX