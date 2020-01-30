

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.00 billion, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $0.90 billion, or $2.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $3.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $6.83 billion from $6.51 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.55 vs. $3.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.54 -Revenue (Q4): $6.83 Bln vs. $6.51 Bln last year.



