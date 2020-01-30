

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.26 billion, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $0.75 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $4.87 billion from $4.60 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $4.87 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.



