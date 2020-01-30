

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wesco International Inc (WCC):



-Earnings: $53.10 million in Q4 vs. $58.14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.26 in Q4 vs. $1.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $55.56 million or $1.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.33 per share -Revenue: $2.10 billion in Q4 vs. $2.01 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WESCO INTERNATIONAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de