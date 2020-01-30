

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.10 billion, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $8.01 billion from $9.18 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.10 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $8.01 Bln vs. $9.18 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de