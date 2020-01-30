

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced, for the full year 2020, the company expects adjusted net earnings per share will be $4.80 to $4.90, which assumes non-GAAP core revenue growth of approximately 5.0%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.34. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter 2020, the company projects adjusted net earnings per share will be in the range of $1.06 to $1.09. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.04.



The company noted that its first quarter and full year 2020 estimated results do not include the impact of earnings from the pending GE Biopharma acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.



Fourth-quarter non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per share were $1.28, a 12.5% increase from last year. Revenues increased 5.5% year-over-year to $4.9 billion, with non-GAAP core revenue growth of 6.0%.



