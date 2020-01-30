

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $187.64 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $393.65 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $365.16 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $47.86 billion from $45.39 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $365.16 Mln. vs. $343.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.76 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $47.86 Bln vs. $45.39 Bln last year.



