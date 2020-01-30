

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN):



-Earnings: $889.0 million in Q4 vs. -$45.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $4.00 in Q4 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $611.0 million or $2.71 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.60 per share -Revenue: $1.38 billion in Q4 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de