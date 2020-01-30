

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC):



-Earnings: -$409 million in Q4 vs. $356 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.43 in Q4 vs. $2.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Northrop Grumman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $949 million or $5.61 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.77 per share -Revenue: $8.72 billion in Q4 vs. $8.16 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

